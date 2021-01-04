Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s next magnum opus Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar is one of the most awaited films of 2021. The film is produced by YRF. As the shooting of the film is almost complete, the latest report claims that all is not well between Dwivedi and Aditya.

Aditya has a group of actors and directors whom he values and trusts the most. When Chandraprakash Dwivedi was struggling to find a producer for his film, the YRF scion came to the rescue and the film went on floors after a gap of six months due to the coronavirus pandemic. The filming is also complete, but what seemed to have irked Adi is Dwivedi’s Ram Setu announcement.

A source has revealed to Bollywood Hungama, “Dwivedi discussed the Ram Setu script with Akshay Kumar who liked it and he immediately shot a poster and made the announcement official. He never bothered to speak to Adi, despite the latter roping him in as the newest talent in the YRF directors’ department. So he got upset and fired Chandraprakash.”

Moreover, Aditya Chopra also removed Dwivedi from the post-production duties of Prithviraj. The source also said to the publication, “He won’t be involved in the editing of the Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer anymore. His name will definitely be there in the director’s credits but Adi has decided to sit on the edit himself. He is deeply hurt by what Dwivedi did.”

Now it remains to be seen whether the two patch up.

Meanwhile, Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s directorial film Prithviraj was announced in September 2019. While Akshay Kumar will play the titular character, Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar will play the role of Sanyogita. Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood will also be seen essaying important roles in the film.

Dwivedi is well-known for directing and starring in television epic Chanakya (1991). He had also directed a movie adaptation of Amrita Pritam’s Partition-set novel Pinjar (2003).

What do think about Chandraprakash Dwivedi and Aditya Chopra’s alleged fallout? Let us know in the comments.

