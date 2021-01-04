It has been quite some time we last saw Sonam Kapoor on the big screen. Treating her fans and gearing them up for the big day, Sonam recently announced that she has begun work on her next titled Blind, produced by the master of thrillers Sujoy Ghosh. While the actor is super active in updating fans about the happenings on the sets, Ghosh is now spilling beans on her prep for the film. As per Sujoy, Kapoor is being training under a real-life visually impaired coach to master her character and below is all you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

For the inversed, Blind is a remake of South Korean film by the same name. It stars Sonam Kapoor as a visually impaired woman out on a hunt. Sonam plays an ex-police officer who losses her eyesight in a tragic accident. The film is a thriller with its twists and edge of the seat turns, just like Sujoy Ghosh is known for.

Advertisement

The filmmaker who is producing Blind, directed by Shome Makhija, is talking about casting Sonam Kapoor and also how she is prepping for her part in the film. Talking about her selection, the filmmaker says that he did not rope her in looking at her pas work. While he loved her work in all the last few film, he feels it is unjust to get actors on board judging them on their last projects.

As per Bollywood Life, Sujoy Ghosh said, “The worst thing you can do is to cast an actor based on their previous performance. Nobody’s past work matters. Every film has different demands from its cast and crew. That I had seen her in ‘Veere Di Wedding‘, ‘Khoobsurat’, ‘Neerja’ and ‘Delhi-6’ is a different story, and of course, she was good in all four.”

Talking about the prep, Sujoy Ghosh called it a difficult character. But he says that Sonam Kapoor is working religiously the perfect it. “It’s a challenging role but Sonam is doing it well; Shome has been working with her diligently. She has worked hard with a coach hired by us, to understand the nuances of playing blind,” Ghosh added.

How excited are you for Blind? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Katrina Kaif Deletes Picture Featuring Beau Vicky Kaushal From Their Game Night, See It Here

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube