Sonam Kapoor Ahuja started shooting for her new film Blind in the city on Monday. The film is an action thriller directed by Shome Makhija and will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule.

The will be seen treading new ground with the genre, and the cast also includes Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lilette Dubey.

The film centres around a blind police officer in pursuit of a serial killer.

It is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh and Manisha W., Pinkesh Nahar and Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, and is slated to release in 2021.

Sonam Kapoor was recently seen essaying a cameo as herself in Vikramaditya motwane’s OTT-released film “AK Vs AK“, which also stars Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

