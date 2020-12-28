Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma were in a relationship ever since they participated in Bigg Boss 11. The two came closer to each other during their stint in the house. The two only revealed their love for each other on April 4 after maintaining to be good friends for several months. They made their relationship official by sharing a cosy kiss picture on their Instagram handles.

However, fans were surprised when the two deleted each other’s lovey-dovey pictures and videos from their respective Instagram pages in October. They even unfollowed each other on the photo-sharing app. Since then the two were not spotted together. This has raised break-up rumours.

Priyank Sharma seems to be busy with his upcoming projects while Benafsha Soonawalla went to Goa and Nashik. She has been sharing pictures from her trip and the pictures are going viral on social media. This has further fueled their break up rumours.

Amidst these break-up rumours, Priyank an hour ago shared a picture of her on his Instagram account and surprised everyone. While he only shared the pic to wish their common friend Saurabh, there was no mention of Benafsha in the post. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, ” A very happy birthday to you cutooo . Love you ❤️ – Babloo @saurabh_bhowal.” Take a look the pic below:

While the snap didn’t confirm anything but this had led to confusion among fans whether the two are together or has called splits. It is also worth pointing out that the actor, who had previously unfollowed her, has now once again started following her on Instagram. However, Benafsha is not following him.

Meanwhile, Vikas Gupta has made a revelation about his relationship with Priyank Sharma on Bigg Boss 14. In yesterday’s episode, Vikas was seen having an emotional breakdown remembering his past relationship. Talking about the same to Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli, and others, Vikas said, “He and I were together for a year-and-a-half before he came into the show (Bigg Boss).”

Back in June, Vikas also shared a video on Instagram and confessed to have been in a relationship with Priyank for one and a half years before entering Bigg Boss. He said, “He lived with me in this house for 1.5 years and then went on to Bigg Boss 11 with me. After BB, he worked with me on one of my shows. But after the completion of the first schedule, he started harassing me.”

