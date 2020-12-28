There is no doubt that Rakhi Sawant is one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 14. The actress entered the house as challenger along with other previous seasons strong contestants. She earlier revealed that she is married to an NRI and she misses him as he doesn’t have time for her. He had also sent her a letter during Christmas.

Advertisement

Well, her husband Ritesh has been giving media interviews and openly been speaking about his equation with Rakhi. Continue reading the scoop to know more.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Spotboye, Ritesh has revealed that he had revealed that he has requested the makers to send him inside. Rakhi Sawant’s husband said, “I have told the Bigg Boss makers that I want to enter the show as a contestant and they are working on it. They wanted me to enter on Christmas, but as I was busy with my work, I could not go inside. I have asked them to inform me a week in advance if I have to enter as I will have to settle a few things before going inside.”

Ritesh also praised Rakhi Sawant’s game in Bigg Boss 14. He said, “I have told them I will be available in the first week of January, but I haven’t got any confirmation until now so let’s see when it happens. I am expecting to enter by mid-week. I will go as a contestant, I have requested the makers. I want to go inside as her support. I feel Rakhi has come into my life as a blessing and she is a very good person.”

Well, do you wish to see Ritesh entering Bigg Boss 14 for Rakhi Sawant? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor’s Alone Time After Wedding Is The Romance Of Our Dreams, See Pic

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube