Shaheer Sheikh is all set to treat fans with his portrayal in Paurashpur. The Zee5 series releases tomorrow. But what is currently under the radar is the actor’s post marriage phase with wifey Ruchikaa Kapoor. It is truly the phase of our dreams and below is all you need to know about it.

As fans know, Shaheer is a very private person. The best thing about the actor is his simplicity. Despite being such a famous Television star, he’s often seen in his down to earth attitude. He tied the knot with Ruchikaa in a court marriage and the couple is currently in Bhutan.

The Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke actor took to Instagram to show fans his top of the world look. Shaheer Sheikh is literally on top of the world as he poses on a mountain alongside wife Ruchikaa Kapoor. The duo could be seen twinning in a denim shirt and blue denim.

Ruchika Kapoor and Shaheer Sheikh climbed at the Paro Taktsang Temple ‘Tigers Nest’ and it’s truly the kind of honeymoon we want to spend. And well, this isn’t the first time. Earlier this month too, they complimented in matching attires as they embraced the serene view together.

Check out the recent post below:

Don’t you think it’s the perfect way to spend your honeymoon phase? Exploring new places, new adventures every single day. That’s a different high altogether!

Meanwhile, Shaheer Sheikh will be next seen in Paurashpur which releases tomorrow. The web series also stars Annu Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Milind Soman amongst others.

Shaheer will be portraying the role of ‘Veer’ in Paurashpur.

Apart from that, the actor will be seen in Star Plus’ special New Year’s edition. He has shared glimpses of his performance multiple times now and left fans excited.

Not just Shaheer Sheikh but Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Patel, Erica Fernandes will be amongst others performing at the event.

