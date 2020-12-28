Pavitra Punia was one of the most popular contestants of Bigg Boss season 14. Even after her exit from the show, fans can’t stop talking about her and Eijaz Khan. She too shows her constant support for Eijaz on social media. The actress just resumed the show of Balveer after being eliminated from the Big Boss 14 house. But the sad news is that her father had a fall which left him under strict medical supervision.

Pavitra left the shoot and rushed to Delhi to meet her father. Continue reading the article to know more.

As per Pinkvilla, Pavitra Punia’s rep Avantika confirmed the news. She told the portal, “yes Pavitra has flown to Delhi soon upon hearing the news and is very worried. Her father has been rushed to the hospital and further clarity will only come in once she reaches there and meets the doctors. I urge everyone to please send her your good wishes and pray for her Fathers early recovery.”

Pavitra Punia is also known for participating in MTV’s controversial reality show Splitsvilla season 3. She became a household name after for portraying impeccably Geet Dhillon in Love u Zindagi. She was also appreciated for playing Simran Ahluwalia in Sawaare Sabke Sapne… Preeto and Paulomi Roy in Naagin 3. Pavitra Punia made headlines with her alleged romantic relationship with Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss 14.

Talking about the Bigg Boss house, Pavitra Punia had said earlier: “There is a very tense situation in the Bigg Boss house, and there is a worrisome atmosphere. I am the kind of person who loses patience easily. Now there are seasoned and experienced contestants who have entered the show from previous seasons, so it is better to stay outside right now rather than inside. Still, I am thinking about my decision to enter the show or not.”

