Popular television couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently made headlines when the duo was arrested after the NCB seized a certain amount of Cannabis from their residence post a raid. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 14, we see Haarsh making an appearance and poking fun at himself over the controversy. Read the article to know what he said.

For the unversed, Haarsh Limbachiyaa went inside Bigg Boss 14’s Saturday Weekend Ka Vaar episode to spread joy and laughter on occasion of Christmas and roasting the contestants.

While doing the same, Haarsh couldn’t stop himself from cracking a joke on himself. The writer said, “Subah subah main aagaya kyunki aajkal mere ghar par bhi log subah subah aajate hain…aur bahut kuch karke chale jaate hain…” (I have come on the show early morning because nowadays people arrive at my place early in the morning and do a lot of things while leaving. So, I though why should I come on the show also early morning). Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya and a few others got the point behind Haarsh’s joke and laughed over it.

Meanwhile, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa were once again spotted outside the NCB office on 21st December. There were also rumours of Bharti getting ousted from The Kapil Sharma Show in the wake of this controversy; however, both Kapil Sharma and Krushna Abhishek called it rubbish.

Speaking about Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar Saturday episode, Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin were seen engaging in a spat while participating in a task named ‘Bhadaas Ke gifts.’ In the task, Jasmin read a letter which read one contestant who is still not showing his or her real side and Jasmin gave the card to Rubina which she did not accept and threw it. And when it was Rubina’s turn, her card reads, “Give it to the weakest contestant in the house”. And she gave it to Jasmin, who got angry.

Well, what’s your take on Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s joke on himself about the drug controversy? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

