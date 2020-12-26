Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to ring in his 55th birthday on December 27 but celebrations have already begun. The actor celebrated the occasion on the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss 14. He will be seen in a special collab with former contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

Salman is joined by Bollywood names such as Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shehnaaz Gill and Dharmesh Yelande in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for the celebrations.

From dance performances, games, to a party — the Bigg Boss 14 guests will make Salman Khan’s birthday extremely special.

Some crazy dance moves and grooves by the king of style Dharmesh will elevate the oomph factor in the celebration. To add to the surprises, Shehnaaz Gill will join Salman Khan to recreate her iconic “Twada Kutta Tommy” viral meme.

Shehnaaz will also counsel the current contestants. Raveena Tandon and Jacqueline Fernandez have surprises in store for fans.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill has said that the year 2020 has been a milestone for her.

“2020 has been a milestone for me. A young girl of Punjab have come this far and today coz of your love and honor, my hashtag on Instagram has crossed 2 million. I have absolutely no words to thank you enough. I am and will always be a forever fan of #Shehnaazians,” Shehnaaz tweeted on Thursday night.

