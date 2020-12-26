Eijaz Khan made some startling revelations against Vikas Gupta when he entered the house. He claimed that his Bigg Boss 14 challenger could be the reason behind him and his family going behind the bars. And it was all because of an ex-girlfriend who was allegedly influenced by the Ace Of Space host. Now, the mystery seems to have been finally solved but via an ugly route!

For the unversed, when Vikas just entered the house, Eijaz was seen having a secret conversation with Nikki Tamboli. Khan claimed that he was dating a girl and was even planning to get hitched to him. However, Vikas allegedly influenced her and she even decided to file a police case against him and his father.

In the latest Bigg Boss 14 episode, the duo was finally seen confronting each other over the same. Vikas Gupta mentioned how he knows that Eijaz Khan had been trying to spread rumours about him. Clarifying his side of the story, the Ace Of Space host claimed that he was 21 when the incident took place.

Vikas Gupta mentioned that he got friendly with the girl, who even invited him to her place. However, when he reached there, he saw Eijaz Khan lying there like a broken phone and that is when he realized that Eijaz was her boyfriend. So basically, the girl was cheating on Eijaz with Vikas, despite being in a relationship with the Bigg Boss 14 contestant!

Things took a violent turn during the conversation when Eijaz said Vikas, “mai tera mu tod dunga.” The Bigg Boss 14 challenger was even heard saying, “Did she file the case because of me? Do not spread these false claims here.”

Later on, Vikas was also seen in a conversation with Arshi Khan and mentioning that it was a misunderstanding that he filled Eijaz Khan’s girlfriend’s ears.

