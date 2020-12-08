Vikas Gupta Manipulated Eijaz Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend To File A Fake Dowry Case Against Him?

Bigg Boss 14 is finally picking the required momentum. Last Weekend Ka Vaar witnessed Salman Khan introduce 6 challengers into the house – Arshi Khan, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta and Rahul Mahajan. Eijaz Khan has made a startling revelation even before this all begun! Read on for all the scoop.

Yesterday’s episode witnessed Bigg Boss introducing each one of the challengers into the house. The first one to enter was the ‘mastermind’ Vikas Gupta. Jasmin Bhasin couldn’t contain her excitement as she’s good friends with him. Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla were welcoming too. But the only person who did not bother exchanging words was Eijaz. And well there remains a hidden reason behind it.

During the latest episode, Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla were seen conversing in the garden area. It was then that the former revealed about how his ex-girlfriend had threatened to file a fake dowry case against him.

Eijaz Khan even mentioned that he was in Dharamkot and even would cry out loud at the mountains. Many times, he would sit there alone and ask God, “Why me? I am a good person.” The actor during the conversation with Abhinav Shukla also mentioned how his father could be behind the bars.

The Kkavyanjali actor also revealed that many of his friends suggested he file a case against the girl. He was heard saying, “Many of my friends asked me to file a case against the girl but I did not because she is somebody’s daughter.”

Later on, the girl revealed that she had been allegedly influenced by someone. Eijaz did a ‘V’ gesture with this hands, hinting that it was Vikas Gupta who was the man behind it all. As expected, this left Abhinav Shukla shocked.

Eijaz Khan, even before Vikas Gupta entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, declared a war. He said, “Let him come in, usko dikhaata hu.”

There remain no exchange of words between Eijaz and Vikas so far. But this may just be the silence before the storm! Only time will tell what happens next.

