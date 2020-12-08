After giving successes like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan and Tiger Zinda Hai, the duo of Ali Abbas Zafar and Katrina Kaif is all set to woo audiences with their upcoming superhero film. Being the first female superhero film of Bollywood, the buzz is quite good around the project.

Speaking of the latest developments, the film has finally got a title for itself and it’s really an exciting one. As per sources, it has been titled as Super Soldier. The film is currently under the pre-production stage and it will go on floors next year. Katrina will be first completing her Bhoot Police and Tiger 3, and start the shoot for the superhero film.

For the unversed, Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will be shot on a huge scale. Katrina Kaif’s biggie will be shot in different locations including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Poland, Georgia, and Uttarakhand. Not just that, Katrina will also undergo extensive training of martial arts and physical transformation.

Are you excited for Katrina Kaif’s Super Soldier?

Speaking of shooting, Ali Abbas Zafar had recently said, “We have locked locations in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Soon, I will head to Poland and Georgia for the recce. We plan to shoot it across three to four countries. We’ll shoot a chunk of the film in India. We need mountainous terrain for those portions and have zeroed in on Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi,” reports Mid Day

He added, “My film demands an elaborate set-up. So, we will take it on floors only next year after Katrina wraps up Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3. She has been working out to maintain her agility, but as soon as she allots her dates, we will begin her physical prep.”

“I don’t need a man opposite Katrina Kaif in this film. She herself is the hero as well. This film will be mounted on a huge scale and will be very new and different. Katrina won’t have a romantic track in it,” Ali Abbas Zafar told to Times Of India revealing that the actress will not romance anyone in the film.

