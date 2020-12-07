Salman Khan is one such Bollywood actor who has been a Godfather for many. Also, if we talk about Bigg Boss contestants, then many have climbed the ladder of success after stepping out of this house. One such contestant is Gautam Gulati who was a part of Bigg Boss 8.

As we all know that he will next be seen in Salman starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Gautam could not stop gushing about the superstar when we were interacting with him for his newly released album Besharam Bewaffa. He shared some interesting facts about Salman, which we bet will blow your mind. Keep scrolling down to hear what Gautam had to say.

When we asked Gautam Gulati about his experience of Shooting Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai with Salman Khan, he could not stop talking about it. “He is very professional. He doesn’t need a script; he doesn’t read scripts. He doesn’t need to learn anything even from the top action stunt masters or action choreographers coming from any part of the country. He is too fast. He is faster than them, I dunno how come?”

“So Myself and Prabhu deva were standing and looking at his shot, it was so difficult. But, I dunno how come he managed to give that shot in just lesser than 15 seconds. I still think about it, ki ise to kai ghante lagenge seekhne me. Par jaisehi choreographer ne stunt kiya and then sir did it, and believe me he did it ten times better than that guy. He had swag in it and proper movements, even faster than those guys! I was completely stunned,” exclaimed Gautam Gulati.

Radhe actor went on, “I even told him that ‘Sir, you are next level.’ But we get to learn a lot to see such a big star in front, not on-screen but in front. He is a very humble man and always constantly smiling. So it was a good experience.”

Well, this only makes us wonder how ‘Radhe’ Salman Khan is able to do such stunts at this age and with such finesse? Can you tell us? Also, what do you think of Gautam Gulati’s experience? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

