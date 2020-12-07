Who doesn’t like receiving appreciation for something you have done? These acknowledgements are, in fact, things that drive us to do things better in the future. But did you know, Bollywood celebrities like Sonu Nigam, Lata Mangeshkar, Kumar Sanu and others have rejected awards??

Advertisement

Well, there is something that caught our attention, and we decided to share this knowledge with you. From reasons like not thinking their work is good enough to the award not being decent – the reasons will surely leave you pulling your hair.

Advertisement

So scroll down below and read some of the most stupid reason behind these 5 Bollywood personalities rejecting awards.

Lata Mangeshkar

Known as the Nightingale of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar has many awards in her kitty including a Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, three National Film Awards and five Filmfare awards more. But did you know the Lag Jaa Gale had rejected her first Filmfare award?

Well, the Nightingale of Bollywood denied accepting it because the trophy was designed as a lady that didn’t have any clothes on. You read that right. In order to make Lataji feel comfortable accepting the award, they redesigned the award and gave it to her.

Salim Khan

Undoubtedly one of the best screenwriter (along with Jaaved Akhtar) in Bollywood, the Salim-Jaaved duo has given the world many gems in the form of Sholay (1975), Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Zanjeer (1973), Deewaar (1975), Kranti (1981) and more. But, he too rejected an award.

Salim Saab refused the Padma Shri presented to him in 2015 because he believed that the contributions deserved higher honour than it. Well…

Reena Roy

One of the best actresses of Bollywood during the ’70s right till mid-’80s, she featured as the leading lady in many films. In fact, the reason she rejected a Filmfare Award in 1977 can be contributed to the immense fame she received during that time.

Reena Roy was awarded the Filmfare Award in 1977 for a ‘Supporting Role’ in Apnapan, but she rejected it. The reason for it was she believed that she didn’t play a supporting role, but a lead role.

Kumar Sanu

This ace singer, who has lent his voice for songs like Aankh Marey, Chura Ke Dil Mera, Chhote Chhote Bhaiyon Ke, Jai Maa Kali and other, said no to receiving more awards for the reason that will leave you baffled. But at the same time, you will feel proud.

After winning the Filmfare Award for the Best Singer five times, the singer decided to reject the award so that upcoming singer got a chance to take home the honours. Didn’t we say you will be proud?!

Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam has left a lasting impression with his singing abilities. The singer, who has a National Award, two Filmfare Awards (Hindi) and two Filmfare Awards (South), had rejected a Filmfare Award in the late 1990s

In 1997, Sonu Nigam refused to accept the Filmfare Award for the Best Song, Sandese Aate Hai. The reason behind it is shocking but still one that makes us proud. He said no to the honours as the song was sung by him Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathore and he believed that both of them deserved the same respect.

Which reason for rejecting an award did you find the most baffling? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Armaan Malik Opens Up About Collaborating With Rapper Divine

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube