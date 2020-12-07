The new trend running in Bollywood now seems to be the coronavirus trend. One after the other, news of several actors testing positive for Coronavirus is increasing the tension amongst everyone. Ever since the nationwide lockdown was lifted and Bollywood got back on its feet, the number of Corona Positive patients have increased. The recent one to get added in this list is Kriti Sanon.

Kriti seems to be the latest Bollywood celebrity to have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. Continue reading further for more updates.

According to Filmfare, a source has revealed that Kriti Sanon has been diagnosed with Covid-19. She recently returned from Chandigarh, where she was shooting for an upcoming movie with Rajkumar Rao. Kriti had posted a picture from the flight, announcing that she is returning home after wrapping up her schedule in Chandigarh. The actress has not shared any post on social media after it was reported that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

As you all know, Kriti Sanon is not the first actor to test positive for COVID-19. Recently Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and director Raj Mehta had tested positive for Covid-19. They were shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo in Chandigarh. Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani are also a part of the film. However, they have reportedly tested negative for the virus.

Anil Kapoor had returned to Mumbai and shared in a statement, “In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes.” Whereas Varun took to his Instagram account and announced that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Check out the post below:

It was also reported that Ranbir Kapoor had made all the arrangements to get his Mom Neetu Kapoor airlifted to Mumbai. Whereas, Varun and Raj have decided to stay back at the shooting location. Kudos! Ranbir. Also, we pray for Kriti Sanon’s speedy recovery.

