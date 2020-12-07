‘Tis the season to be merry – not because Christmas is near but because wedding bells are ringing everywhere. After Aditya Narayan tying the knot at the start of the month, another couple recently signed documents making them man and wife. Actress Shirin Sewani, who essayed the role of Jasmeet Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is now a married woman.

Advertisement

The YRKKH actress has found her happily ever after with Udayan Sachan. The couple has a court marriage recently. They also shared some pictures of the same, and it looks like a fairy tale wedding.

Advertisement

Posting a picture on her Instagram handle, Shirin Sewani wrote, “Ready to fly with my 👨‍✈️ @udayan_s ❤ #US Styled by @stylistsyam Makeup by @jitinrathore Clicked by @cineclickers06 Event planner @aroosi.events”

Don’t they look cute!

Shirin Sewani met Udayan Sachan, a pilot, at a party and dated for two months before deciding to walk down the aisle. In the pics, the blushing bride looked stunning in a golden saree. She completed her look with a matching chooda, choker, earrings and maang teeka. Udayan donned a white bandhgala and turban. Check out some more pic here:

In a recent chat with ETimes, Shirin Sewani opened up about Udayan Sachan. She said, “We both met at a common friend’s birthday party, which both of us were about to miss (laughs). But I guess we were destined to meet that day. We hit it off instantly and knew the first day we met that this is it. Now, I am just looking for the eventful journey called life, together with him.”

Shirin also revealed in a recent interview that she likes men in uniform. She said, “Like any other girl, I’ve always admired men in uniform and he’s a captain with Vistara. So, I’ve booked one for life.”

We at Koimoi, congratulate Shirin Sewani & Udayan Sachan on this new chapter of their life.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Mahajan Has Got Married Four Times, Claims Gehana Vasisth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube