Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shirin Sewani ties the knot with Udayan Sachan in a court marriage with family and close friends yesterday in Mumbai. Udayan is a pilot and Shirin married him after a courtship of two months. Read the article to know more.

Shirin and Udayan met at a birthday party and dated for two months before taking the plunge. In a recent interview, the actress opened up on her love story and marriage.

Shirin told Times Of India, “We both met at a common friend’s birthday party, which both of us were about to miss (laughs). But I guess we were destined to meet that day. We hit it off instantly and knew the first day we met that this is it. Now, I am just looking for the eventful journey called life, together with him.”

Shirin Sewani is happy with her court marriage. She said, “I always wanted it to be like this. Weddings, I feel, are a very personal affair. When things allow for some normalcy, we will definitely celebrate with our extended families and friends.”

But she assured that she would keep a celebration for her friends after the pandemic. She said, “I know it feels a little sad that it’s just a court marriage keeping the current situation in mind, but we will definitely celebrate with our near and dear once the situation betters. Right now I am just happy that I’m marrying this amazing guy and both of us are very excited to start our lives together.”

