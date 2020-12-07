We already informed you that television actress Divya Bhatnagar has passed away today morning. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress tested positive for coronavirus on 28th November and was admitted in SRV Hospital, Goregaon. Her untimely demise has certainly shocked the whole television industry. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee has penned an emotional note for the late actress.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to Instagram and posted some pictures with the late actress with a heartfelt note.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrote, “Jab koi kisi k saath nahi hota tha toh bas tu hi hoti thi…Divu tu hi toh meri apni thi jisse main daant sakti thi,ruth sakti thi,dil ki baat keh sakti thi..I know life was tooo hard on you..the pain is intorelable…but i know today you must be in a better place and free from all the sorrows,pains,sadness,cheats,lies..i will miss you divu and tu bhi jaanti thi i loved you and cared for you…Badi tu thi par bacchi bhi tu hi thi…”

Devoleena added, “God bless your soul.Jahan bhi hai tu abhi bas khush reh.You will be missed & remembered.I love you @divyabhatnagarofficial.Too soon to gone my friend… Om shanti”

According to SpotBoye, Divya’s death news has been confirmed by her friend Yuvraj Raghuvanshi, who said, “We have shifted Divya to another hospital. She was hospitalised on November 26 and tested positive for COVID-19 on November 28. She was already suffering from pneumonia, which has worsened owing to coronavirus. Initially, she was on non-invasive ventilation to support her breathing but is on the ventilator now because of all the exertion of shifting hospitals. We want her to recover from pneumonia, which has spread.”

Divya Bhatnagar’s demise is certainly a huge loss to the whole television industry. Koimoi offers our condolences to her friends and family. For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

