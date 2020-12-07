Vrushika Mehta was recently roped in for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress is all set to play Dr Riddhima and spoke to us all about her role. She also reacted to rumours of her being the vamp between Shivangi Joshi’s Naira and Mohsin Khan’s Kartik’s relationship.

As most fans know, Vrushika actually rose to fame with her role in D3 (Dil Dosti Dance). The dance-based show also starred Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar, Shakti Mohan amongst others. The final episode aired on January 2015 but the memories are still afresh in the minds of fans.

When asked about the bond with Dil Dosti Dance cast today, Vrushika Mehta answered, “Yes our whole D3 gang is quite close-knit and we are regularly in touch with each other. Recently in the lockdown we even worked on D3 skits on Instagram with the whole cast a part of it, which were a lot of fun to shoot as they were conceptualized, shot and executed all from home but the warmth, love and support we received from the show’s fans for these skits even after 5 years was overwhelming!”

Vrushika Mehta is also known for her fashionista self. Asked about her idea of fashion, Vrushika Mehta added, “I am someone who believes in wearing what I am absolutely comfortable in, what suits my body type and that is my idea of fashion. I believe in absolute comfort when dressing up which is what stands out for me the most.”

As New Year’s is just around the corner, how does Vrushika plan to celebrate it? “This year new year plans are going to be quite lowkey, by just celebrating with close friends and family at home,” answered the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai beauty.

Are you excited to watch Vrushika Mehta in Yeh Rishta? Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

