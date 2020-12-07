2020 couldn’t have gotten any worse. We heard of the most shocking news when actors like Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. But it seems the last month of the year too has nothing but bad news. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Divya Bhatnagar has passed away last night. Below are all the details.

As most know, Divya had contracted the coronavirus and was tested positive during the end of November. She was facing a lot of issues with her temperature, as well as her oxygen levels, were a major concern. Gradually she was shifted to a ventilator in a hospital in Goregaon.

SpotBoyE now confirms that Divya Bhatnagar has passed away last night. Her friend Yuvraj Raghuvanshi spoke to the publication and shared the sad news. “Divya passed away at 3 am in the night. She had been shifted to 7 Hills Hospital and was suffering from breathing issues since 2 and at 3 doctor declared her dead. It’s a big shock for me and her family. May her soul rest in peace,” revealed Yuvraj.

May Divya Bhatnagar’s soul rest in peace.

Divya was going through a tough time in her personal life. Her mother had made some serious allegations against her husband, Gagan. The actress got married to Gagan, who reportedly works for production houses making reality TV shows, in December 2019. He was accused of being a fraudster and he has abandoned her even during these difficult times.

Divya Bhatnagar’s mother said to the publication, “Whatever anyone may tell you, the time has come to spill the truth. Her husband was a fraud. He has left her and is not bothered to even come forward for a while. She married without informing us. I am aghast that post-marriage she has been living in a very small place in Oshiwara. She was living in a big house at Mira Road earlier. She has undergone a lot in the recent past.”

The actress was currently a part of Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The producers, the Shashi-Sumeet Productions were reportedly helping the Bhatnagars financially.

