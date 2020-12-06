Saif Ali Khan recently talked about his character in Om Raut’s Adipurush and now he’s withdrawing his statements for hurting people’s sentiments. Saif is portraying the role of Lankesh to Prabhas’s Ram and Kriti Sanon’s Sita.

While talking about his role, he said that he’ll be humanizing’s Ravana’s character in the film. Not just this, he also added that the makers will also be justifying Ravana’s abduction of Sita.

His statements didn’t go well with many and people started expressing their anger on social media. The said interview of Saif Ali Khan was with Mirror in which he had said, “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose.”

Saif Ali Khan added, “This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement.”

“Lord Ram has always been the symbol of righteousness & heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions,” concluded Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan essays the antagonist in the film, directed by Om Raut, who made the blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earlier this year. In Raut’s Tanhaji, too, Saif played the central villain, as Aurangzeb’s royal guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore who is pitted against Ajay Devgn’s titular protagonist Tanhaji Malusare.

Adipurish film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair.

