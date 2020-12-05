Saif Ali Khan is one of those rare actors who never filters his opinions on several things. He has always been upfront about things he likes and dislikes. In fact, his appearances off-screen also speak so much about his character. Now, he will soon be seen in Adipurush which is helmed by Tanhaji director Om Raut.

Portraying the role of Lankesh to Prabhas’s Ram and Kriti Sanon’s Sita, Saif in his recent interview opened up about the things he’s planning to do with his role. He says they will humanise the character to up the entertainment quotient.

In his interaction with Mirror, Saif Ali Khan said, “It’s interesting to play a demon king, less strictures in that. But we will make him humane, up the entertainment quotient, justify his abduction of Sita and the war with Ram as revenge for what was done to his sister Surpanakha by Lakshman, who cut off his nose.”

On working with Tanhaji’s director Om Raut, Saif Ali Khan said, “I admire him as a director. We boost each other towards creating something exciting. I am also in talks with Ritesh (Sidhwani) and Farhan (Akhtar) for something exciting.”

Recalling his days as an actor in 90s, Saif added, “Those were also more complacent times, one would just do his job and leave. But now, cinema is changing, evolving technologically in the hands of directors like Om. These films challenge me as an actor.”

Saif Ali Khan also opened up about Bunty Aur Babli 2 being a film for theatres. He revealed, “I know we’re still in the midst of a pandemic, but this is a film for the theatres. It’s good, clean fun, perfect family entertainment. Personally, I was happy to reunite with the production house. After Shah Rukh (Khan) I have done the maximum films with them.”

On producing films instead of acting in them, Saif Ali Khan said, “I was producing films when I was not getting good offers. I am having too much fun as an actor now, but if something nice comes up, we’ll go down that road again.”

