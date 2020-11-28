The developments of Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush are taking place at a rapid pace. Just a few days back, an official release date of the film was announced and then we learnt about Angad Bedi’s name doing rounds to play Saif’s eldest son. Now, there are exciting reports flowing in regarding the leading actress of the magnum opus.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the Om Raut directorial is based on Indian epic Ramayan. The Darling actor will be seen as Ram, Saif will be playing Lankesh i.e. Raavan. Also, if reports are to be believed, the makers have roped in the Tiger Zinda Hai actor, Angad Bedi to portray Meghnad aka Indrajit. Now, hold your nerves as the talented and beautiful Bollywood actress has joined the bandwagon.

Advertisement

Here the actress we are talking about is none other than Kriti Sanon. Yes, the actress who is all set to woo audiences with some exciting projects like Akshay Kumar‘s Bachchan Pandey, Rajkummar Rao’s Hum Do Humaare Do and others, is said to be roped in to play on-screen Sita in Prabhas led Adipurush. Although official confirmation is awaited, one must say, the actress is surely on a roll.

Meanwhile, recently it was unveiled that Adipurush is slated to release on 11th August 2022. With arrival slated on 11th of August 2022 (Thursday), the film will be enjoying an extended weekend of 5 days with Independence day on Monday. Now, that’s really a golden window for the film to bring it on some serious money. It will go on floors by January 2021. Taking to the official Twitter handle, T-Series wrote, “Starring Prabhas & Saif Ali Khan, this multi-lingual magnum opus 3D feature film Directed by Om Raut, will release on 11th Aug 2022. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar of T-Series & Om Raut, Prasad Sutar & Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles is currently in the pre-production stage.”

After the grand success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Om Raut is ready to introduce, never before seen filmmaking techniques with the mythological saga. He is planning to design this magnum opus as one of the biggest Indian films ever made.

Must Read: Sana Khan Terms Relationship With Husband Anas Sayied ‘Halal Love’; Says, “Halal Kamo Mai Barkat Hai”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube