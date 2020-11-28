Akshay Kumar is wrapping up his projects at really a brisk pace. After completing Bell Bottom, the actor moved on to YRF’s Prithviraj and just a few days back, the announcement of Ram Setu dropped in. Now, there’s one latest update coming in on his highly awaited project, Bachchan Pandey, and it’s about his first-ever collaboration with veteran Arshad Warsi.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! Akshay is all set to unite with Arshad for his upcoming action-comedy. For the unversed, after the announcement of Jolly LLB 2, there were reports that Arshad was upset with the makers for replacing him with Khiladi in the franchise. So, it will be interesting to see if both the actors clear the air on the news of bitter relations.

Advertisement

Even though an official confirmation is awaited on Arshad Warsi joining Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey, it would be dream come true for fans watching both the actors with fabulous comic timing, on the big screen.

Earlier, the makers announced Kriti Sanon as a leading lady opposite Akshay Kumar. It’s her second collaboration with Akshay post the success of Housefull 4. Also, the film will be helmed by Farhad Samji, who also directed H4, thus making it a second collaboration between the trio.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film will go on floors in January 2021. Akshay and Kriti Sanon will be kickstarting the shoot in Jaisalmer. The schedule will comprise of 60 days. Interestingly, the shooting will take place in real locations instead of sets. Regarding the same, the permissions have been taken from the state government.

“Akshay Kumar, along with actress Kriti Sanon, director Farhad Samji and the rest of the unit will fly to Jaisalmer in a charter for a marathon schedule of over 2 months during which they will be shooting in real locations. Last month, the production team secured all the requisite permissions and taken care of all the government guidelines and locked the shooting locations. The team will undergo an extensive workshop on all SOPs issued by the government to ensure a “no-contact set” to be created. The entire cast and crew will undergo a mandatory Covid test towards December end and the crew will be quarantined for three days before the shoot. ,” revealed a source close to Bollywood Hungama.

Must Read: Ekta Kapoor Wishes Shaheer Sheikh In A Quirky Way, Calls His Wife ‘Begum’ Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube