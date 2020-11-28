Shaheer Sheikh has always been very secretive about his personal life. Fans were all surprised when he finally confirmed dating Ruchikaa Kapoor on Instagram last month. While his fangirls were coming to terms with it, he announced his engagement and now he’s married already! That’s tough, girls. We feel you! Albeit, Ekta Kapoor has now congratulated the couple and her wish would bring a smile to your face.

For the unversed, Shaheer and Ruchikaa tied the knot a few days ago in a court marriage. Amid the pandemic, that was the most suitable option. But, there is a traditional wedding on the cards and is likely to happen in June 2021.

Ekta Kapoor, who is close to both Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor, congratulated the couple yesterday. In a sweet message, the filmmaker wrote, “Begum ruchikaaaaa kapoor sheikh! @ruchikaakapoor @shaheernsheikh !!!!! Happie married lifeeee !!!! I loveeeeee u guys !!!”

Many celebrity friends too took to the comment section to wish newly-weds Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor.

Actress Mouni Roy left heart emojis. Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, “Congraaaaaatttsss”

Guneet Monga wrote, “Yayyyyy sooo gorgeous ♥️♥️”

Patralekhaa commented, “Omg…yayy”

“Whaaaaat! Congratulations,” wished Sonam Kapoor.

Check out Ekta Kapoor’s wish below:

Shaheer Sheikh, post the court marriage, flew with Ruchikaa Kapoor to his hometown in Jammu. A small ceremony took place thereafter which the couple headed to Kapoor’s place in Mumbai for another ritual.

Meanwhile, speaking about Ruchikaa, Shaheer recently shared that they are friends first and the key to their relationship is transparency.

“Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her,” Shaheer Sheikh said while talking to DNA.

