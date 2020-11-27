While the year 2020 was a nightmare for some due to coronavirus but for a couple, it was a great time to spend some quality time together. Many have even got married this year despite COVID19, and one such couple that got married was Shaheer Sheikh and his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. Now his Mahabharat co-star Rohit Bharadwaj reacts to their marriage.

As per reports, Shaheer and the head of Ekta Kapoor‘s Balaji Telefilms’ Films division, Ruchikaa had a court marriage a few days ago due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The couple has left for Jammu which is the Mahabharat actor’s hometown after their court marriage. They even conducted a small ceremony at their respective residences following their marriage.

Talking about Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s hush-hush wedding, Rohit Bharadwaj congratulated his Mahabharat co-star for his new life. Bharadwaj during a conversation with BollywoodLife also said, “Wow I’m thrilled finally he got married and wish him success for entering into a new phase of his life.”

Not so long ago, Shaheer Sheikh also talked about his wedding with his then-girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor to Bombay Times. During the conversation, he said, “Ruchika is honest when it comes to her feelings. The best part about our relationship is that we are friends first. Being an actor, I have to pretend in front of the camera all the time, but I have found a partner with whom I get to be myself. I’ve always said that I’m a ‘wanderer’ and I’ve finally found the right companion. I am looking forward to my never-ending travels with her.”

Recently, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke actor also took to Instagram to update fans that he had officially proposed Ruchikaa Kapoor for marriage by posting an adorable picture, wherein she can be seen laughing as Shaheer holds her hand and shows off a beautiful ring.

Sharing the picture on Instagram he captions it, “#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life..#ikigai”

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor had reportedly met on the sets of Judgementall Hai Kya around two years ago. The couple now got married after dating for almost one-and-a-half years.

Congratulations to Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor!

