Mirzapur 2 actor Priyanshu Painyuli got married to actor-dancer Vandana Joshi on Thursday. The couple tied the knot in a lovely day-time ceremony amid mountains of Dehradun.

Advertisement

Pictures from the ceremony have made their way online. One picture from the ‘var mala’ ceremony showed Priyanshu laughing as Vandana attempts to put a garland on his neck. Vandana wore a pink lehenga adorned with sequins while Priyanshu chose a white sherwani with a pink stole. The couple also posed with their friends and family for pictures.

Talking about the wedding Priyanshu Painyuli said, “At the start of 2020, we were comfortably coasting along, not knowing what’s going to come our way. Every day ever since has been a reminder of precious family and loved ones are. The pandemic put a halt on wedding plans across the world but Vandana and I took it in our stride and decided to have an intimate gathering. For those of you who couldn’t be there, I know you all were omnipresent in spirit. We tied the knot as a reminder to us and everyone else that no matter where life takes us, the family remains sacrosanct and must be our priority.”

Advertisement

Priyanshu Painyuli further added, “It was the best day of our lives and what made it even more special is the realisation that when everything around is so devoid of hope, God has been kind enough to bestow us with the biggest joy in the world. To each other, we promise a lifetime of being best friends, soulmates, partners and equals. You’d ask what’s love in times of coronavirus like? In the words of Gabriel Garcia Marquez, ‘It was time when they both loved each other best, without hurry or excess when both were most conscious of and grateful for their incredible victories over adversity. Life would still present them with other moral trials, of course, but that no longer mattered.’”

We wish the lovely couple a very happy married life!

Must Read: Troll Says Kapil Sharma Might Get Arrested Like Bharti Singh On Drug-Related Charges, Comedian Claps Back Calling Him ‘Mote’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube