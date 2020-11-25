Mirzapur 2 has been amazing for many reasons. Not just it gifted us a powerful reboot of Divyendu Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi and others, but even introduced us with the talent of newbies like Priyanshu Painyuli and Harshita Gaur. Speaking of Priyanshu, who played Robbin in the series, we didn’t get to witness much of his on-screen love angle, but there’s a big update coming in on his off-screen romance.

You could have guessed it till now. Here the big update is about the actor’s marriage. Yes, the shrewd guy from Mirzapur 2 is all set to settle down in his life with his longtime girlfriend, Vandana Joshi. It is learnt that the duo had planned of marrying earlier this year, but plans got postponed due to COVID- 19.

Now, Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi will be tying a knot on 26th November i.e. tomorrow. The ceremony will take place in the hometown of the Mirzapur 2 actor, which is Dehradun. The actor himself revealed that the ceremony will not be a grand one, with 25 people from the bride and groom’s side each, will join the auspicious occasion.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Mirzapur 2 fame Priyanshu Painyuli said, “We’ve been thinking of getting married early this year but didn’t have a date in mind and then Covid happened. So we had to change our plans but we didn’t want to postpone the wedding. We thought why not end the year on a happy note.”

“We both have seen our ups and downs and we’ve sort of grown-up together in this journey. We’ve seen each other’s work and personal life closely, especially the struggles. She is also an actor and a dancer. She has done TV, theatre and two musicals. She’ll be doing a web series soon. So when you do this journey together, you kind of grow into each other. We’ve always liked and understood each other. I’ve been a fan of her dancing, I can’t really compete with what she does on stage. We’re very different, in the sense of our personalities, that’s why we kind of compliments each other,” he added.

Both Priyanshu Painyuli and Vandana Joshi first met in 2013 while working for Vaibhavi Merchant’s musical Taj Express.

We wish both of them a very happy marriage in advance!

