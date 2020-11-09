Harshita Gaur is currently on cloud nine. The actress was recently seen in Mirzapur 2 and was hailed for her performance as Dimpy. But what makes her more special is the fact that she has also been a part of Sacred Games. Truly, she’s enjoyed the best of both worlds. But which is closer to her heart? Read exclusive details below.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Harshita. The actress has been an integral part of both the seasons on Mirzapur. On the other hand, she was seen in the second season of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui led Sacred Games. She played the role of Mary Mascarenas.

When asked to pick one out of the two, Harshita Gaur revealed, “Mirzapur is closer to my heart because I’m part of two seasons and maybe the journey in Sacred Games is over because I die and Mirzapur, I have shot more. I have been with the cast and crew more and it has also become my family now so that way I think Mirzapur is really close to my heart.”

About being a part of both the shows, Harshita Gaur added, “Yea, whenever somebody asks me about being a part of both, I feel really nice. They have been two of the most acknowledged and popular shows. They were also the ones that came during the initial times when OTT arrived in India. It feels really great and I will cherish it all my life.”

Harshita also opened up about how different it was shooting for both the series. “In Sacred, I play a very very small part where the requirement was only very little. Shooting wise, I got my learnings from both. I had the opportunity to work with Mr Anurag Kashyap and I’ve always looked up to him as one of the directors I want to work with. His way of shooting is way different than Gurmeet and Karan.”

