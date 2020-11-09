Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has penetrated a huge section of Indian viewers over the years. Apart from the relatable storylines, it’s the characters which have connected really well with masses.

Advertisement

Speaking of popular characters, Tapu is amongst those who made the show a household name. While Raj Anadkat has been successful in pulling off the role, it was Bhavya Gandhi who made it a fan favourite. Bhavya was part of the show for around 9 years. He left in 2017 and since then, Raj has been the renowned leader of Tapu Sena.

Advertisement

After Bhavya Gandhi quitted Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, producer Asit Kumarr Modi had spilt some strong words against the actor. But contrary to it, seems like, now everything is fine between him and Asit Modi. Yes, you read that right! Bhavya in a recent interview with TellyChakkar revealed of being in touch with several actors and crew of the show.

Speaking of TellyChakkar, Bhavya Gandhi said, “I miss everyone on the set as we were more like family. I am in touch with Dilip (Joshi) sir, the director and assistant director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I am also in touch with Asit (Modi) sir, Ambika (Ranjankar) didi, Samay (Shah) among others.”

He even added that when the time is right, he will make a television comeback and we are wondering if his ‘time is right’ statement is in regards with the longest-running sitcom.

“I am interested in trying the OTT platform and I have even auditioned for two to three projects but it did not turn out well because of which I had to reject it. Even if I take up a project on the OTT space, it has to be something substantial. If I make a comeback or do any project, it has to be something path-breaking else I would prefer continuing my work in the Gujarati cinema and later when the time is right, I will make a comeback to television or try the OTT medium,” he added.

Even though Bhavya hasn’t revealed in much detail about his future plans, we wish he return back as the leader of Tapu Sena.

Must Read: Exclusive! Nikhil Dwivedi On Dabangg 3 Box Office Under Performance: “Entire Fault Lies On Salman Khan That He…”



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube