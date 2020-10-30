Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Has Asit Kumarr Modi Finalised New Daya Ben On The Sets Of India’s Best Dancer?

We have already told you that this weekend will be special for Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer and SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans as the star cast of the latter will grace the dance reality show. We have already been treated with some BTS pictures featuring Munmun Dutta, Tarun Mahashabde, Amit Bhatt, Jennifer Mistry amongst others. Sony TV has recently uploaded a new promo on their official social media page where Rutuja Junnarkar is seen dancing on ‘Baby Doll’ in the unique Dayaben’s style.

Watching Rutuka perform, TMKOC producer Asit Kumarr Modi says that he wants to take Rutuja as new Daya bhabhi.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah show producer further requested Rutuja to perform with Jethalal. He said, “We are desperately waiting to watch Daya Bhabhi and Jethalal’s garba from the past two years.” As a result, we finally got to watch Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal’s garba performance with Rutuja.

Sony TV uploaded the video with the caption, “#RutujaTheBest ki Daya Bhabhi sone di, aur #AmanTheBest ke Champaklal pe Jethiya free! 🤣 Get this exclusive deal of dance and comedy only on #IndiasBestDancer! Tune in the IBDxTMKOC special, this Sat-Sun at 8 PM, on Sony TV!” Have a look at the promo here.

In the video, we also see Aman performing as Champaklal. He also requests original champaklal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to share the stage with him and Thus, we got to see Aman’s amazing moves with Champaklal.

Well, undoubtedly, the upcoming episode of India’s Best Dancer will be one of the most entertaining episodes of this season. How excited are you to see Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah dancing along with IBD’s contestants? Do let us know in the comments section and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

