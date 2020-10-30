EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 14’s Naina Singh On Relationship With Splitsvilla Partner Baseer Ali: “Never Dated Him, Not My Ex-Boyfriend”

Naina Singh recently entered Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant. To a surprise, she along with Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit were declared as the ‘confirmed contestant’ as soon as they entered the house. One thing that is a constant topic of discussion is the Kumkum Bhagya actress’ relation with Baseer Ali.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Naina and Baseer together participated in MTV’s Splitsvilla. They were in fact paired up together. Even though it was Divya Agarwal and Priyank Sharma that created the most noise, it was the former duo who ended up as the winners.

Advertisement

But after Splitsvilla, Naina Singh and Baseer Ali’s relationship was completely under the wraps. She was more often seen with Akash Choudhary and fans were left confused. Now, clarifying whatever happened behind the scene, Naina shared, “We never mentioned that we are a couple. We have always said that we’re friends. Me and Baseer are like very similar in a way. So, we started off as friends and remained so. There was no love angle, of course, there was a commitment to the friendship that we had started. It was like we started this journey together and we’ll finish it together. So there was never a love thing.”

The Bigg Boss 14 contestant also shared with us how people come to her with bizarre questions. Naina Singh shared, “People have asked me he has been seeing so many girls back to back, and why I don’t comment on that. It’s because I am not his girlfriend, I’ve never dated him, I’m not his ex-girlfriend. In fact, he tells me all about who he is dating. So, why would I have a problem? We will always remain respect for one another, whether we talk or not. We are never going to forget each other.”

Asked what if Baseer Ali enters the show, Naina added, “If people think they’re going to bring Baseer Ali as my ex-boyfriend and we are going to fight – we’re going to do it very well. Even if we fight, I know he will stand for me no matter what! If he comes in the house, it’s a +1 for me. Because we were known as the alpha couple in Splitsvilla. Mere liye toh wo chandi-chandi hoga.”

Naina Singh also stressed on the fact that she has no controversy to give to Bigg Boss 14. “I and my mom were talking about what could be my possible controversy? There is nothing as such because I want my work to talk, not my personal life,” the actress concluded.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Samay Shah AKA Gogi Files Complaint Against Goons Who Threatened To Kill Him

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube