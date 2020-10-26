Apart from Kavita Kaushik and Shardul Pandit, we saw Naina Singh recently entering the Bigg Boss 14 house. Clearly, that was a ‘scene paltega’ moment because each one of the trio is a tough contender. But did you know that Naina is a huge Sidharth Shukla fan? In fact, it is his controversial stint in BB13, that she admires the most.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with the latest Bigg Boss 14 entrant. For the unversed, Naina made her entry into showbiz with MTV’s Splitsvilla. Her performance landed her with many successful shows including the recent, Kumkum Bhagya. We spoke to her all about it, but what grabbed our eyeballs was her opinion on Sidharth.

Talking about her love for Sidharth Shukla, Naina Singh began, “I am an admirer of his game, the way he has played it. So many contestants were there, he made them all feel like he is the winner (of Bigg Boss 13). Instead of playing their own game, they started focusing on Sidharth. Wo usko harane ke liye khel rahe the, apne aap ko jitane ke liye nahi khel rahe the. The way he conducts himself, the way he replies to everything – wo dusro ko doubt kara deta hai ki ye sahi bol raha hai ya galat bol raha hai. Galat baat ko bhi aise bolta hai, ki wo bhi sahi lagti hai.”

Naina Singh continued, “Sidharth Shukla is very smart and he is very well conducted and very well-spoken. Chillane chillane wale spoken nahi, but baat jab karta hai toh sahi baat karta hai.”

As most know, many felt that Sidharth was way more aggressive than required. Responding to the same, the Bigg Boss 4 contestant added, “To be very honest, as I have already been a part of a game show, I can relate to it. I’m not he’s always right but whenever there is a competition, any task – you have to win it by the end of the day. That aggressiveness comes because kisiko haar bardash nahi hoti, it’s a fact! Kuch thoda jhagda se lete hai, kuch nahi lete toh wo apni apni personality hai.”

Sidharth Shukla won the ultimate winner title of Bigg Boss 13. The massive love that he received even led for him to be a part of the initial 2 weeks in BB14.

