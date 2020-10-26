Kasautii Zindagii Kay has finally bid goodbye to the Television world. The show starred Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes in lead and garnered massive buzz. The Ekta Kapoor serial also witnessed Aamna Sharif make her comeback. She played the role of Komolika, the vamp!

For the unversed, Aamna made her TV debut with Kashish in Kahiin Toh Hoga. The show starred her alongside Rajeev Khandelwal. Owing to its massive success, both the actors turned into household names in no time. She then moved onto be a part of Hongey Judaa Na Hum, which did not get a similar response.

Amidst it all, Aamna Sharif married producer-boyfriend, Amit Kapoor. The duo welcomed a child in September, 2015. Alike any female actor, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress had to face struggles too because she was a ‘mother’ now. But the most shocking part came when somebody told her that her career is over.

Talking about the same in a conversation with TOI, Aamna Sharif revealed, “It was difficult because a lot of people think that ok she has delivered a baby, her career is over as she doesn’t want to work. Then there were projects which I didn’t want to do and that’s why it took so long to decide when I wanted to come back. It’s not been easy for me. Once I decided to get back to work, it took me at least two years to get the right project.”

She continued, “People have this misconception, even after Ek Villain and especially after a baby. I actually met a couple of people who told me you have a baby now, so your career is over. They make you feel that. It shook me; I was surprised. I would say things will change eventually with time.”

Aamna Sharif also opened up about her reaction to being offered Komolika in Kasuatii Zindagii Kay. “What? Me, Komolika,” she asked. However, she eventually decided to take up the challenging role and we all know she nailed it like no other.

Kasuatii Zindagii Kay went off air on October 3. Fans already can’t wait for Aamna’s next project.

