Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh’s ‘Balam Pichkari’ Dance At Their Wedding Is Pure GOALS!

Neha Kakkar is officially married to Rohanpreet Singh and we are really happy for these lovebirds to have finally made it official. The two got married in Delhi in the presence of their close family and friends.

Her fans have been trending #NehuDaVyah ever since she made her relationship official and pictures and videos of the different ceremonies from their wedding are going viral on the internet.

Now, there’s a new video of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh dancing on Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Balam Pichkari’ from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is doing the round on social media and the two newlyweds are looking cute beyond words. Take a look at the video here:

Don’t they look perfect together? Aww.

A while ago, Neha shared the pictures of her Haldi with fiance and captioned it, “#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! ♥️💛🙏🏼😇 @rohanpreetsingh ♥️😇”

The couple has literally painted the town red with their love and perfect chemistry. The pictures from their Mehendi and Haldi ceremony are already making the fans glow with happiness. At the Mehendi ceremony, the couple wore matching green coloured outfits. Neha dazzled in an Anita Dongre emerald Green lehenga & Choli. The lehenga had orange coloured floral patterns wheres the choli was simple. She kept her makeup minimalistic and paired her attire with a choker neckpiece and jhumkas. Rohanpreet wore a mint green Kurta paired with a black turban.

Sharing their Mehendi pictures on Instagram, Neha captioned it, “Mehendi Lagaungi Main Sajna @rohanpreetsingh Ke Naam Ki ♥️🙈😇😇”

We really love how Neha and Rohan colour co-ordinated all their outfit for all the occasions. Meanwhile, Neha sang ‘Mile Ho Tum Humko’ along with brother Tony Kakkar for Rohan and it’s going viral on the internet. Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela also attended the wedding and take a look at the videos here:

Our hearts are melting!

Our hearty congratulations to Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on their wedding and we can’t wait for more videos and pictures to come in.

