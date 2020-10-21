ShamelessDeepika Trends On Twitter For Lawyer In Kathua Rape Case; Deepika Padukone Gets Unnecessarily Dragged

We are all aware of Deepika Singh Rajawat’s name and for those of you who don’t know, she is the same lawyer and activist who fought for justice for the Kathua rape and murder victim. On Monday night, the 38-year-old shared a cartoon on Twitter which turned into a huge controversy and ever since then netizens are trending #ShamelessDeepika.
Now, Deepika Padukone also unnecessarily got involved in the same and netizens are trolling her with Rajawat and calling them out for having similar ideologies.
Sharing the cartoon on her Twitter account, Deepika Rajawat wrote, “विडम्बना”. Take a look at it here:
विडम्बना pic.twitter.com/eAuclZEBV8
— Deepika Singh Rajawat (Kashir Koor) (@DeepikaSRajawat) October 19, 2020
Now, as soon as the cartoon went viral, netizens started trolling Deepika and started trending #Shameless Deepika and #Arrest_Deepika_Rajawat. Her post started getting mixed reactions and one user replied to her tweet and wrote, “A country which treats women as an impure being, a second class citizen, & has a high crime rate against women, will now spend the next few days worshiping her!”
Another user wrote, replying to her tweet, “@DeepikaSRajawat कहाँ छुपी हुई थी आप आज तक ,पेरिस में प्रोफेसर की हत्या हो गई और एक तरफ आप यह तस्वीरों का प्रोपोगंडा चला रही है,सिर्फ होली दीवाली राखी नवरात्रों पर यह ड्रामा क्यों याद आता है,दिशा सालियान और बेबी पेंगुइन पर क्यों नही बोलती कभी,वो बेटी नही है क्या भारत की?”
Take a look at some of the reactions from her post here:
Looks like this woman has been brought up in a family environment of violence.
Just because you hv experienced this behaviour in yr family does not mean all families are like this.
— Gautam Agrawal (@agrawalgautam71) October 19, 2020
A country which treats women as an impure being, a second class citizen, & has a high crime rate against women, will now spend the next few days worshiping her! pic.twitter.com/CLKrzsiW7z
— RSSsssisas Nake (@NakeRsssss) October 20, 2020
आप केवल अपने घर की व्यथा बता रही हो और हम देश की स्तिथि बता रहे हैं।
थोडा बडा सोचिए।#Arrest_Deepika_Rajawat pic.twitter.com/JvzmTP7uzn
— Ach. Ankur Arya (@AchAnkurArya) October 20, 2020
Madam apni vidambana apne paas rakhiye.
This is called hurting religious setiments.
You are a lawyer, you must be knowing the repercussions.
If you don't remember, attaching the picture again.
You are sick! pic.twitter.com/eZsLHlnN3x
— Vagisha (@vagishasoni) October 19, 2020
Now a section of trolls started dragging Deepika Padukone too in the controversy and one user wrote following the #ShamelessDeepika trend, “#ShamelessDeepika Ideologically both are disgraceful! We are ashmed of them! #SSRKillersRoamingFree”
Another user wrote, “Almost both have same ideology for our country. #ShamelessDeepika”
Take a look at some of the reactions here:
#ShamelessDeepika Ideologically both are disgraceful! We are ashmed of them! #SSRKillersRoamingFree pic.twitter.com/GeWiNYHgb1
— PIYALI 🇮🇳🚩 (@piyaliBh) October 21, 2020
Almost both have same ideology for our country.#ShamelessDeepika pic.twitter.com/tzkvbepmEQ
— JYOTI(Not a BOT)❤️💫 (@JyotiRanjan__) October 21, 2020
After getting publicly insulted Both Deepika be like #ShamelessDeepika pic.twitter.com/3z1b7tTOH9
— Vicky (@Stephan53457462) October 21, 2020
When people are using #ShamelessDeepika and thinking it's for @depika_padukone
Her reaction be like:- pic.twitter.com/v5rAq7JPVo
— Pagli🙈😽 (@thispagalladki) October 21, 2020
Deepika Padukone after seeing #ShamelessDeepika on trending and knowing it's not her. pic.twitter.com/xqmgG35x66
— Chirag (@wedontdeserve1) October 21, 2020
Well, well. Don’t we all witness these weird trends on Indian Twitter almost every alternate day?
Do y’all agree with what Deepika Rajawat is saying through her cartoon? Share your thoughts on #ShamelessDeepika in the comments below.
