ShamelessDeepika Trends On Twitter For Lawyer In Kathua Rape Case; Deepika Padukone Gets Unnecessarily Dragged

We are all aware of Deepika Singh Rajawat’s name and for those of you who don’t know, she is the same lawyer and activist who fought for justice for the Kathua rape and murder victim. On Monday night, the 38-year-old shared a cartoon on Twitter which turned into a huge controversy and ever since then netizens are trending #ShamelessDeepika.

Now, Deepika Padukone also unnecessarily got involved in the same and netizens are trolling her with Rajawat and calling them out for having similar ideologies.

Sharing the cartoon on her Twitter account, Deepika Rajawat wrote, “विडम्बना”. Take a look at it here:

Now, as soon as the cartoon went viral, netizens started trolling Deepika and started trending #Shameless Deepika and #Arrest_Deepika_Rajawat. Her post started getting mixed reactions and one user replied to her tweet and wrote, “A country which treats women as an impure being, a second class citizen, & has a high crime rate against women, will now spend the next few days worshiping her!”

Another user wrote, replying to her tweet, “@DeepikaSRajawat कहाँ छुपी हुई थी आप आज तक ,पेरिस में प्रोफेसर की हत्या हो गई और एक तरफ आप यह तस्वीरों का प्रोपोगंडा चला रही है,सिर्फ होली दीवाली राखी नवरात्रों पर यह ड्रामा क्यों याद आता है,दिशा सालियान और बेबी पेंगुइन पर क्यों नही बोलती कभी,वो बेटी नही है क्या भारत की?”

Take a look at some of the reactions from her post here:

Now a section of trolls started dragging Deepika Padukone too in the controversy and one user wrote following the #ShamelessDeepika trend, “#ShamelessDeepika Ideologically both are disgraceful! We are ashmed of them! #SSRKillersRoamingFree”

Another user wrote, “Almost both have same ideology for our country. #ShamelessDeepika”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Well, well. Don’t we all witness these weird trends on Indian Twitter almost every alternate day?

Do y’all agree with what Deepika Rajawat is saying through her cartoon? Share your thoughts on #ShamelessDeepika in the comments below.

