Bigg Boss 14 began almost 10 days ago and we are seeing sides of Sidharth Shukla that we didn’t see when he was a contestant in the house. The lockdown, because of the pandemic has made people, including celebrities do things which we thought they wouldn’t do. Didn’t understand it yet?

Well, the lockdown has helped us discover the chefs, bakers, fitness enthusiast and artists in ourself. And the same is applicable to Bigg Boss 13 contestant, and now Bigg Boss 14 senior Sidharth Shukla. We seen the Balika Vadhu actor spending quite some time in the kitchen and working there.

This year, given that there are three seniors in the house, we assumed they would get all the work done by the freshers but that’s not the case. This season sees the most eligible bachelor on television, Sidharth Shukla in the kitchen often

For those who remember, the kitchen wasn’t a place we saw Shukla in during his season. In fact, his co-contestants had even given him the tag ‘Kaamchor’ for it back then.

In the beginning of Bigg Boss 14, he offered help to chop vegetables & recently was seen doing the dishes. Hina Khan even interrupted and teased him for the fact that there would be no votings this time so he shouldn’t put in the effort.

Twitterati couldn’t stop talking about how they enjoy watching Sidharth in the kitchen!

Previously in an unseen footage Hina and Sidharth were seen chatting away about how pampered they are as adults too. Sidharth Shukla shared a sweet memory where his mom would taunt him for being on the phone while she served him a scrumptious meal.

It seems Sidharth Shukla has practised a thing or two this lockdown and has a new found love for kitchen chores. What do you think?

