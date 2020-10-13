Roop Actress Donal Bisht Wishes To Host Reality TV Show?

Actress Donal Bisht who is one of the top notch faces of Indian television opens up on her desire to host a reality show on TV. The actress who was formerly working as an anchor for the Doordarshan show ‘Chitrahaar’ possess all the qualities of hooking the audiences to the TV screens.

Talking about her desire and the person she is willing to co-host with, The Ek Deewana Tha actress shares “I would love to host a reality show. I think I love talking in front of the camera. All the journalists who come to my place know that I was a journalist, so they just hand over their mics to me because they know I’ll take care of the rest.”

Donal Bisht added, “I have a lot of friends in the media, and they are friends with me ever since I was a reporter. They know me very well and my nature that I am not a person who will mug up lines. I am a very impromptu sort of person. Also, I would love to host a show with Raghav Juyal”

On the professional front, the actress will be soon as Sasha Pink in the upcoming web show ‘The Socho Project’.

Donal Bisht who was last seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji as Happy Mehra has been a part of some spectacular shows like Ek Deewana Tha & Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

