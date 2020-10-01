Donal Bisht: “Merely Dancing & Doing Frivolous Stuff Is Something I Don’t Divulge Into”

Actress Donal Bisht who is loved by her fans for her bubbly and innocent personality is gearing up for her new show ‘The Socho Project’ which marks her debut in the digital space. The actress who has made the first ever micro web series at home during the lockdown, Tia and Raj speaks about her passion for acting, and the kind of work she wants to do in the industry.

The Ek Deewana Tha actress says that she wants to do more content driven work be it any platform. Donal Bisht says, “I found my solace in acting. Now, I cannot do or think of anything else apart from acting. I want to be a part of projects that are based on social issues. I want to be the voice of society. I want to play something very challenging which will bring me out of my comfort zone. Where people will remember me as a character. Merely dancing and doing frivolous stuff is something I don’t divulge into”.

On the work front, Donal Bisht was last seen on Television as Happy Mehra in the Star Plus show ‘Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji’. However the actress is majorly known for her roles in shows like ‘Ek Deewana Tha’ and ‘Roop-Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’. The actress who was recently seen showcasing her suave dance moves in her music video ‘Teri Patli Kamar’ is gearing up for her next release ‘The Socho Project’ in which she will be seen playing the role of Sasha Pink.

