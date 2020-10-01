Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, but no one imagined the case will take such unexpected turns. From murder to drug angle, everything is investigated in the case. The CBI is currently investigating the late actor’s death case. They have spoken to several people connected with SSR including Rhea Chakraborty. Now, Sushant’s cook Keshav and Neeraj have been grabbing headlines lately. Somehow, Farhan Akhtar’s name is being linked to the same.

News channel Republic TV reportedly claimed that Sushant’s cook Keshav is at Farhan Akthar’s house. His other cook Neeraj is rumoured to be at Sara Ali Khan’s house. While the Kedarnath actress has not reacted to these claims, Farhan tweeted his side.

A Twitter user questioned why the celebs are employing the suspects of Sushant Singh Rajput case. Farhan Akhtar shared this tweet and clarified, “For the record: I have no person named Keshav working at mine. Unsurprisingly, another lie by a fake news channel famous for peddling lies.”

Farhan Akhtar concluded, “Please stop being so gullible. Just because a guy screams it out on TV doesn’t make it true.”

Check out the actor-director’s tweet below:

Please stop being so gullible. Just because a guy screams it out on TV doesn’t make it true. https://t.co/Fkex3iUHug — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 1, 2020

Talking about the Sushant Singh Rajput case, NCB has been probing the drug angle. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty are currently in the jail. Actresses like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor were recently questioned by the NCB as their names popped up in viral chats related to drugs.

The latest report states that Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal, Dino Morea and Ranbir Kapoor’s names are also grabbing headlines. There are speculations that even they might be summoned by NCB. However, there is no official statement made by the investigative agency regarding the same. In fact, NCB official recently denied the names of 3 superstars being dragged in the case.

What do you think will be the conclusion of Sushant Singh Rajput case? What do you have to say about Farhan Akhtar’s tweet? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

