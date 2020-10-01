Shahid Kapoor surprised one and all with his brilliant performance in Kabir Singh. Even though the romantic drama received backlash for glorifying toxic masculinity and alcoholism, Shahid’s act was applauded by everyone. After delivering the biggest solo hit of the career, looks like there’s no looking back for the actor.

Moving on from Kabir Singh, the 39-years-old actor is making headlines for Hindi remake of Jersey and his rumoured 100 crores deal with OTT giant, Netflix. But now, there’s some more exciting piece of news for his fans.

As per the report in Mid-Day, Shahid Kapoor is said to bankroll one of the projects in his OTT deal. And that project is said to be his much-awaited biopic on Manipuri boxer, Ngangom Dingko Singh.

A source close to the portal said, “He is expected to headline three offerings, thus foraying into digital entertainment. Shahid Kapoor, who has been considering turning producer for a while, is keen to bankroll one of the projects with the OTT platform. He has begun the groundwork to set up his studio.”

Even though the biopic is yet to go on floors, we have earlier learnt that Shahid is considering to don a cap of producer for it. Dingko Singh biopic will be helmed by Airlift fame Raja Krishna Menon.

Speaking of Shahid’s 100 crores deal, a source revealed that, “Shahid has been locked for several projects for Netflix. He has signed a huge deal to the tune of Rs 100 crore with the digital streaming platform. Shahid will not only make his digital debut with a Netflix film or series but he will also be toplining different projects. One of them happens to be a concept-driven fiction series, details of which are under wraps as of now. He has already signed on the dotted line for the same,” as reported by Pinkvilla.

“It will be a mix of films and shows that he has committed to. If the Soorarai Pottru remake happens, it will be only for the web; that’s the plan as of now. Apart from that, Shahid is also doing another action thriller to be directed by Aditya Nimbalkar. That also might be direct to OTT film. Although the projects have not been completely locked, Shahid has signed the overall deal and committed to working with Netflix on several projects in the near future,” added by a source.

