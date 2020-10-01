Ever since Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming sports entertainer tentatively titled ‘Fighter’ became the talk of the town, fans were excited to see the film in theatres. However, the sports movie has stopped its shoot in February this year just before the lockdown.

While several productions have now resumed the filming recently, director Puri Jagannadh has not yet resumed shooting of his upcoming boxing drama. However, the latest reports claim that the director is planning to shoot the next schedule in a foreign country.

According to a report by Telugu Cinema, the director is planning to rope in a Chinese/Taiwanese boxer to come down to the sets to play the role of a boxing champion’s role. The makers want to bring him to the shoot in a country where the COVID-19 situation is under control.

The report further states that Karan Johar, who is the co-producer of the film, has asked the director to wait for another month to begin the shoot again. Reportedly, Karan is now keeping low as he is mired in controversies related to nepotism and alleged drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Puri Jagannadh’s film Fighter will also feature actors Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy. The film is said to be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. The pan-India film is aiming to release in 2021.

A few days ago, pictures from the sets of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer went viral on social media. Fans and the audiences, who are eagerly waiting for the film to be released, became excited after seeing the pictures.

The Arjun Reddy star enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Recently, he shared some photos and videos on his Instagram account. Fans and followers of the actor were delighted to see the latest photos of him.

What do you think about Puri Jagannadh’s film Fighter? Are you excited? Let us know in the comments.

