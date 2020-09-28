Arjun Reddy Vijay Deverakonda Set To SHATTER Box Office Records With Sukumar's Next

Director Sukumar and Vijay Deverakonda had met in 2018 and rumours suggested that the duo will be working together soon. However, none of them opened up about the rumours and soon the rumours died down. The Arjun Reddy actor also went on to work in films like Taxiwaala and Dear Comrade.

It seems the rumours were true. The Arjun Reddy actor took to Twitter to announce their first film together and will be produced by debutant Kedar Selagamsetty. He wrote, “Sukumar – Vijay Deverakonda. The actor in me is super excited. The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can’t wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr. Happy birthday Kedar, you’ve been a good friend and you work extremely hard :)” He added, “Congratulations on Falcon. This is our gift to you!”

Take a look at the tweet below:

Sukumar – Vijay Deverakonda The actor in me is super excited

The audience in me is celebrating!

We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can’t wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr 😘🤗 Happy birthday Kedar, you’ve been a good friend and you work extremely hard :) pic.twitter.com/9CHIIvcpBw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 28, 2020

Although the further details of the film’s cast and crew are yet to be announced, the film is expected to go on floors in 2022 and will be made as a pan-India project. Sukumar shot to fame after releasing his debut film Arya in 2004. He then helmed various popular Telugu films that include, 100% Love, Rangasthalam, Nannaku Prematho, and is now working with Allu Arjun for a new film Pushpa.

After releasing Rangasthalam in 2018, the ace director Sukumar had switched from urban stories to rural ones. The film showed a whole new side of Ram Charan, Samantha and Anasuya Bharadwaj. Going by his style of storytelling, we can expect that his new film Pushpa will show a new side of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. Fans are now eager to know whether Vijay Deverakonda’s next film with Sukumar will be a rustic story too.

Meanwhile, Deverkonda will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-Indian film, Fighter. The film is produced by Karan Johar and Charmi Kaur under Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. While Ananya Pandey will star as the female lead, Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan will be seen playing pivotal roles.

Must Read: Anurag Kashyap Row: Payal Ghosh Planning To Go On A Hunger Strike If No Action Taken Against The Filmmaker?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube