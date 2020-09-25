Tamannaah Bhatia Opens Up On Reprising Tabu's Role In The Telugu Remake Of Andhadhun

Tamannaah Bhatia, who made her Bollywood debut as a leading lady with Himmatwala (2013), made her Telugu debut as a lead actress with Kalidasu in 2008. The actress is now all set to star in the Telugu remake of the Ayushmann Khurrana starter Andhadhun.

Tamannah will reprise the role of Tabu in this remake of the Hindi thriller. Actor Nithiin will reprise Ayushmann Khurrana’s National Award-winning role in the remake. Read on to know what she has to say about the role, film and more below.

Talking about playing Tabu’s role in the Telugu version, Tamannaah Bhatia said, “I’ve always been an ardent fan of Tabu’s work and it is such an honour to reprise a role played by her. The original film has this psychological influence on people and succeeded in inducing a sense of curiosity. What I loved about the original film was the brilliance of the script and the screenplay. It had no hero or no villain.”

Talking about the film Tamannaah Bhatia said, “It is a very unconventional casting and I have always wanted to do a film that is entertaining, while it has moments of darkness. Lately, I have started taking an incline towards films that embody a sense of individualism, that are less scared of convention and much more stimulating. This is the first time I will be collaborating with Nithiin and he is one of the few people in the Telugu industry I have never worked with previously. So, I am quite looking forward to this project.”

Andhadhun, a black comedy crime thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. The film featured Ayushmann Khurrana playing a piano player who pretends to be blind. His life is thrown in a tizzy when he becomes the witness to the murder of an aged film actor by the latter’s wife and her lover.

The Telugu version of Andhadhun is a Merlapaka Gandhi directorial.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor’s 8-Year-Old Fan Breaks Her Piggy Bank To Make A Hindi Movie

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube