Varun Dhawan & Shraddha Kapoor’s 8-Year-Old Fan Breaks Her Piggy Bank To Make A Hindi Movie

Rebecca Mathew an eight-year-old ardent fan of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor break her piggy bank to make a Hindi Film. A 3rd standard student of Holy Cross Convent School, Kalyan is all set to launch her maiden movie by the first week of November 2020.

Scripted and Directed by Rebecca, her movie ‘Missing You Amma’ highlights the experience of a little girl in Mumbai, without her Amma being around during this pandemic lockdown. Rebecca also plays a lead role in the movie along with some of her friends. Her brother Ryan-Mathew who is 17 years old helped her with the designing and production of the movie.

Being an ardent fan of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, Rebecca has a passionate interest in Hindi and English, films. As there have been no releases of Hindi movies in the last few months of lockdown, she has decided to come out with her own movie.

Rebecca explains about the movie with a lot of excitement “I’m fond of Hindi films, and especially I watch all the movies of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. I was a bit disappointed as there has been no release of Hindi movies recently. Therefore I broke my piggy bag to fund for this short film with my brother’s help to complete the project.”

“I don’t know where I am going to play this movie. I wanted to run this on Amazon Prime Videos, but somebody told me that they do not take short films. Anyways I will try my luck with some other networks such as ZEE 5 or Netflix. However, I’m not worried about that, as I will have my YouTube Channel ready by then,” concludes cute Varun Dhawan fan.

