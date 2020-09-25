Bigg Boss 14’s First CONFIRMED Contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu Reveals His Love For Salman Khan & Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 14 is on just on its way and not only Salman Khan fans but also those who love this reality show are all set for their annual dose of masala. Kumar Sanu’s son Jaan Kumar Sanu became the first confirmed contestant of this season. He had a virtual press conference with Salman and was all pumped-up to enter the house.

Jaan talked about his excitement of talking to Salman, his love for Bigg Boss 13’s winner Sidharth Shukla and a lot more. He also revealed if he’s planning to behave a certain way in the house, and what will be his strategy.

In a conversation with ETimes, he revealed his first conversation with Salman; he said “I was actually shivering while talking to Salman sir. I have been his fan for years now. When he was talking to me, it was amazing. I couldn’t believe I was talking to ‘The Salman Khan’. I was very nervous, excited, and there were a lot of mixed reactions. I am very happy to get a chance to interact with Salman sir ahead of the premiere. In fact, I won’t call it an opportunity but a blessing. I am very thankful that the makers gave me this opportunity. I am very lucky, I feel. I want to thank Salman sir for welcoming me with warmth and making me feel so comfortable. He welcomed me in such a sweet way.”

He also revealed that he always has been a fan of Sidharth, he adds, “It feels awesome because I’ve been a fan of Sidharth Shukla since the time he entered Bigg Boss 13 house. We interacted today, and he gave me a few amazing tips. It was pretty good.”

Jaan Sanu also talks about how his friends and relatives are coping up with this exciting news. He says, “I am getting a lot of calls, especially from friends after the press conference. They are asking how things are going and a lot of other things. They are happy, excited and even shocked with my name coming out as one of the contestants this season.”

“I will definitely entertain everyone with my singing. In my personal life, also my way of talking or interacting with people is quite related to music. For me, music is everything and what better way to handle a situation in the house via music. I am going to sing a lot. I think I can sing and solve many problems. If someone is angry and I am also hyper so the fight will definitely not end. So, I will definitely try to solve the matter calmly but if things don’t resolve, I am not going to bow down. I want to be myself and this you can say that is my strategy and I know people will love me the way I am,” concludes the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 14, Jaan Kumar Sanu.

