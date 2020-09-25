Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most loved Television shows. The show features Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in the leading roles. Apart from them, another actress who is time and again in the news is Shubhaavi Choksey. She plays Aamna Sharif’s mother-in-law Mohini Basu.

We got into an exclusive conversation with Shubhaavi. Not only Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she also spilled the beans regarding her entertainment journey as well as her preferences. What caught our attention was the fact that the actress is crazy about Hrithik Roshan.

Yes, you heard that right. Shubhaavi shared, “I’m crazy about Hrithik Roshan like crazyyyy. I remember, I was 16-17 and I got permission from my father and ran to a theatre just because I wanted to see ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ on the big screens. I still am in love with him.”

Well, it doesn’t end there. Shubhaavi Choksey also loves Hugh Jackman aka Wolverine. She feels it’s to do with the letter ‘H’ because her husband’s name is Harshal. She also loves Henry Cavill aka the new Sherlock Holmes.

Talking about her first crush, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress mentions that it was Tom Cruise and then Piers Morgan. Well, quite high-profile choices, must say!

Meanwhile, Shubhaavi Choksey also mentioned how she wants to explore various genres. “I would really love to do action, comedy and I have never ever romanced anyone on-screen, so that would also be nice.”

Meanwhile, she recently raised the temperatures through one of her photoshoots. The actress could be seen wearing a white shirt dress. She was also compared to Kareena Kapoor Khan who previously wore a similar attire.

“I was having a big broad smile and went ‘waaahh.’ It was like an ego boost for me. I was so overwhelmed and excited at the same time. I sent it to my husband, I was so happy. That was really cool for me. You can hear the excitement through my voice,” said Shubhaavi.

Subhaavi also has a big list of celebrities that she’s inspired from. Rekha, Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra are amongst others.

Must Read: From Pankaj Tripathi To Shweta Tripathi – RISING Stars Of Indian OTT!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube