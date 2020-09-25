A few weeks back, we were introduced with a new Anjali Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. After being part of the show for over 11 years, Neha Mehta was replaced by Sunayana Fozdar.

Initially, fans found hard to digest Neha’s exit, but then eventually Sunayana made her space amongst the fans. Apart from the appreciation for her act in the show, there’s also a substantial rise in the social media following of the actress. More to that, even fan pages dedicated to her could be found on Instagram and Facebook. With such a rise in popularity, do you know how much the actress earns from the sitcom?

As per Jansatta, the new ‘Anjali Mehta’ Sunayana Fozdar earns around 25,000 INR per day. Now, that’s a decent amount considering the actress has just joined the journey Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. We are sure that she’ll be making big bucks post her first appraisal.

Meanwhile, recently Sunayana Fozdar had shared her family’s experience on her being part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She revealed, she didn’t inform the family members and they got to know about it through other sources.

“I had not informed my family that I was doing the show. They got to know from the news articles. I was nervous whether shooting would start or not. They were very happy and excited to see me on the show. They love all the characters, be it Jethalal, Dayaben, Anjali, Taarak, everyone and they know all of them better than me.”

She continued, “They knew the show better than me. Each and every character, they knew and they were telling me about each one of them. But seeing me controlling my excitement they were also kind of confused whether to celebrate or not. I am a person who likes to first see the result and then celebrate so the celebrations are put on hold in my family. So, they are waiting for the telecast,” reports Times Of India.

Must Read: Shekhar Suman: “Druggies Ko Marne Do, Ye Batao Sushant Singh Rajput Ko Kisne Maara?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube