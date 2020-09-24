Koimoi is back to give you the details on the TRP charts. It seems that Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya has made a permanent place in the hearts of the viewers as the show is continuously maintaining its top spot ever since the shooting of TV shows have resumed after the halt due to coronavirus. Sad news for the fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the show is still on number 4, like last week. Read the article to know more.

The second position is scored by Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer Anupamaa. The show was on the same spot last week as well. While Zee TV’s KumKum Bhagya which stars Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia, has jumped positions and managed to be on the third spot. The show was struggling to secure a place in top 5 earlier but seems that the audience has finally accepted the show.

Following KumKum Bhagya, Sab Tv’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has retained its fourth position. The show is continuously on Fourth spot for two weeks now. Before that, the show used to rule the third spot. Speaking about the fifth position, Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer has secured the spot as it has been picking up well in the urban sector of Hindi GEC.

Speaking about Hindi GEC overall that covers rural as well as the urban sector, Kundali Bhagya is still ruling on the first spot. The show is followed by KumKum Bhagya on position 2. The third spot is taken by Ramayan, followed by Shri Krishna on DD. Star Plus’ Anupamaa is on fifth position. This means Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah couldn’t even make it in the list.

Star Plus continues to remain the number one channel according to overall TRP reports. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans, we hope the show picks up next week. What’s your take on overall TRP reports? Do let us know in the comments section and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

