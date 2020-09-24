Apart from the NCB-drug news, another topic that’s grabbing a lot of headlines is Bigg Boss 14. Yes, it is back and soon, people will get to watch all the drama on their TV screens. This Salman Khan’s hosted show is either loved a lot or disliked by masses. But every year, it gets bigger and bigger along with the contestants. Recently, TV actress Tinaa Datta’s name had popped up as one of the BB14 contestants. But the actress denied the news.

The Uttaran actress took to her Twitter page to put a full stop to all the rumours. The actress squashed all the BB14 rumours in a witty way. She shared a love letter to Bigg Boss and gave it back to those spreading the lies. The actress also took a subtle dig at the show.

In her post, Tinaa Datta reacted to reports of being in Bigg Boss 14. She wrote, “Dear Bigg Boss,

Do you know how much you are love??? Let me tell you, I never did. My gosh! Ever since rumors of my ‘imaginary’ relationship with you started, my phone has been buzzing nonstop! I feel like the girl who has just gotten engaged… my phone is off the hook!”

Tina Datta added, “Sponsorships for my wardrobe, calls from the media, headlines about the two of us, and so much curiosity. I am thinking yeh khichki paaki hi kaise? My darling, this match is not made in heaven, not no earth and nor on Indian Television so remember I still love you but as an audience member and not a contestant!

Love, Tinzi Tinaa Datta”.

The actress captioned her post, “My Love Letter To My Favourite Bigg Boss! Ssssh….Romance Kharab Mat Karna”.

Check out the post below:

Well, we can now put a full stop to the speculations of Tina being in Bigg Boss 14.

Meanwhile, the 14th season is all set to air on October 3. Season 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is likely to host the latest season along with Salman Khan. Due to the pandemic, the audience and the contestants will witness a lot of changes in the concept of the show this year.

